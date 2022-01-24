Edward J. Jaus, age 92 of rural Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 County Road 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Ron Mathison as officiant. Visitation held at the church on Tuesday 4-7 P.M. and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Interment Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Edward John Jaus was born on October 5, 1929 at the Jaus farm in Hamburg, the son of Edward D. and Anna (Melhop) Jaus. Ed was baptized and confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Ed attended Emanuel Lutheran School through the eighth grade.
On July 26, 1953, Edward was united in marriage to Norma J. Wroge at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plato. Ed and Norma were blessed with 68 years of marriage. They made their home on the Jaus family farm. Ed farmed his entire life and particularly looked forward to the fall harvest. He was able to continue to see his son, Rodney and grandson, Matthew carry on his farming passion. Ed was able to remain on the farm until his death.
Edward was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, serving as a trustee and also on the Emanuel school board. He was a member of the Hamburg Lions.
Ed was hard working, had a big heart, and very calm demeanor. He was always joking around, smart witted, and had a comeback for everything. Ed always enjoyed and cherished spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his love of old-time music, as it would often be heard playing in the background. Ed liked going fishing, and the yearly vacation with the family up north. He also spent many hours playing cards especially sheephead, shaking dice, reading or just sitting outside, enjoying the summer weather.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna Jaus; grandson Zachary Tracy; infant sister Jeanette Jaus; brother-in-law Gilbert Mueller; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur and Leona Wroge; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Hillard and Marlys Mackenthun, Leroy Mueller.
Edward is survived by his loving family: wife Norma; children Roxanne Tracy, Marsha (Victor) Quast, Stephen (Cheryl) Jaus, Rodney (Kristina) Jaus; grandchildren Emily (Jason) Nebben, Michael (Marjorie) Tracy, Timothy (Laura) Tracy, Anna Tracy and fiance Mike Wichelmann, Heather (James) Van Buskirk, Christopher (Jillian) Quast, Dawn (Ryan) Dammann, Nicole Rademacher and fiance Daniel Hughes, Beth Jaus, Melissa Jaus, Ashley Jaus and special friend Mario Hieronimus, Matthew Jaus and special friend Mariah Strate, Elizabeth (Jesse) Donahue; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister Clarice Mueller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Rodger (Kristie) Wroge, Luann Mueller, Phyllis (Jerry) Marth; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers: Christopher Quast, Michael Tracy, Melissa Jaus, Matthew Jaus, Dylan Richter, Timothy Tracy.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
