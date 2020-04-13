Edward C. Bruhn, age 64 of Mayer, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside service to be held. Edward was born September 3, 1955 in Minneapolis, the son of Lyle and Gladys (Johnson) Bruhn. He was raised on the family farm, first in Delano, until 1964 when the family moved to Mayer. As a young man he was confirmed in the Christian faith at Watertown Evangelical Free Church in Watertown and later baptized at Minnetrista Baptist Church in St. Bonifacius. Edward lived his whole life on the farm. He was a wonderful caretaker of all the animals and a good steward of the land. He graduated from Watertown-Mayer High School in 1973 and was honored to be the Homecoming King. He played football from 7th grade through his senior year. Edward was a big sports fan, especially the high school tournaments on T.V. He watched them all. He was also a big Vikings fan. Edward enjoyed going to classic car shows and auctions. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Gladys Bruhn; grandparents Harry and Esther Bruhn, Charles and Esther Johnson; brother-in-law John Krueger; aunts and uncles Gladys and Vernon Johnson, LeRoy Bruhn, Marlin and Elaine Johnson, Wesley Bruhn, Warren and Evelyn Gregg, Donald and BettyAnn Danielowski, Jack Dahl and Arles Johnson Edward is survived by his loving family: brother David Bruhn of Yoncalla, OR; sisters Beverly (Donnie) Cooper of Exeter, MO and Bonnie Krueger of Mayer, MN; nephews Cody Bruhn, Cory Bruhn, Coby Bruhn, Conway Bruhn, Ryan Porter, Jason Porter , Andrew Krueger; great nieces and nephews; aunts Phyllis Bruhn of St. Bonifacius, MN, DeDe Bruhn of Montrose, MN, Arlene Dahl of Mound, MN and Shirley Roach of Marysville, WA. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
