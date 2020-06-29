Edna W. Huepenbecker, age 86 of Waconia, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence.
A Private Memorial Service to be held. Please write personal condolences on the guestbook located on Edna’s obituary page on the Johnson Funeral Home website: www.johnsonfh.com.
Cards may be mailed to Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E. First St. Waconia, MN 55387.
Edna Wain (Bailey) Huepenbecker was born March 11, 1934 in Vardaman, Mississippi, the daughter of Dee and Mary (Foster) Bailey. Edna spent her childhood working on the family farm and caring for her younger siblings. As was common in the southern Baptist religion, she was baptized in a river as a teenager. She looked forward to Sundays spent with family. Working as a telephone operator after high school, Edna transferred to Southern Belle in Gulfport. It was there at the Rollatorium where she met the love of her life.
As a young woman and devoted new wife, Edna came to Minnesota to build a life with husband Loren. Edna’s beautifully positive perspective on life was expressed by her delightful reaction to fields of dandelions. Where many may see something negative, she found beauty. Loren took a photo of her among the “beautiful yellow flowers that grow wild everywhere,” which was included in her first letter home to her family in Mississippi.
Loren and Edna made an exceptional team, co-owning and running roller rinks, a party tent rental business and the Riverside Ballroom in Carver. Their unique business endeavors allowed Edna to indulge in her love of people, community, music and dancing. Her generosity was evident as she became known to allow free or discounted roller rink admission to children who could not afford to skate. The tent rental business brought the family to events throughout the Midwest, where they enjoyed music, fun and festivities following a hard days’ work. At the ballroom, Edna was well known as a kind and compassionate ear to any and all who wanted to talk.
Edna’s love for all things colorful and beautiful was most deeply reflected in her love for flowers and gardening, which was apparent to all who visited the family farm. She also found joy in cooking and baking, but perhaps more so in providing nourishment to loved ones who never went without a homemade dessert following Edna’s homecooked meal. She spent any other idle time creating beautiful embroidered pieces which adorn the farmhouse and became cherished keepsakes of family.
The couple delighted in spending 22 winters at their cabin and acreage in Mena, Arkansas where they welcomed friends and family to fish in their stocked ponds, take in the peaceful setting, and simply visit and enjoy one another’s company.
Being of strong faith, Edna attended church services, taught Catechism, Bible and Sunday School and lovingly kept family and friends in her prayers.
Edna’s caring and gentle nature was well known by her family and community, as was her quick sense of humor and life-long southern accent. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was their biggest fan. She and Loren shared a deep love for all of their 64 years together. Edna will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents Dee and Mary Bailey; brothers Charles Bailey and his wife Jimmy, Benjamin Bailey, Jack Bailey; sister Mary Lou Bailey; brothers-in-law George Huepenbecker, Norman Gehrke, Lawrence “Buddy” Miller.
Edna is survived by her loving family: husband of 64 years Loren Huepenbecker of Waconia; children Loren Huepenbecker Jr. of Norwood Young America and friend Sharon Hartung, Lloyd Huepenbecker of Waconia, Laurie Davies and husband Gregg of Chaska; grandchildren Mitchell Huepenbecker, Matthew Huepenbecker, Dustin Huepenbecker and wife Annee, Nathan Huepenbecker, Alicia Huepenbecker, Ryan Engelen and wife Samantha, Brandon Engelen and friend Merissa Curran, Kelsey Engelen; great-grandchildren Ariel and Vaughn Huepenbecker, Fiona and Cameron Engelen; sister Iris Alexander and husband Kenneth; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Marlene Bailey, Cheryl Bailey, Bernette Dallman, Donna Gehrke, Harold “Butch” and wife Kathy Huepenbecker, Betty Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.