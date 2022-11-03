Edna M. Felt, age 99, of Burnsville, passed away on October 10, 2022.
Edna was very active in the Lutheran Church in Mound, MN for over 25 years. She loved to garden and raise flowers. She liked black coffee, shopping for the latest fashions, Water Aerobics to stay fit and walks around the lakes. The best days for her were living in St Louis Park.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Linda) Felt; grandchildren, Patience (Steve Bivans) Felt, Heidi (Jeff Klein) Ess, April (Nicole Zuber) Felt, and Matthew (Jessica) Felt; seven great-grandchildren and other extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Gretchen Watkins; parents, John and Lydia Leikam; siblings, Leona, Anita, Elnora and Edwin.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield with a visitation starting at 3:00 PM. Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612-869-3226, www.morrisnilsen.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.