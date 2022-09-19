DuWayne W. Otto

DuWayne William Otto, age 68, of Cologne, MN passed away at his home.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN.
DuWayne William Otto was born May 24, 1954 in New Prague, MN, the son of Melvin and Virginia (Thaemert) Otto. DuWayne was confirmed in his Christian faith at St. John's Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine, and later graduated from Central High School, Norwood-Young America, with the Class of 1972. He was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Norwood-Young America, and Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, Chaska.
In DuWayne's earlier years, he was employed in the construction field, where he took pride in operating heavy equipment. Later he was self-employed in the farming and trucking industries. DuWayne was currently employed at Viking Drill & Tool, Inc. in St. Paul, which he affectionately referred to as the "DBF (Drill Bit Factory)." He truly valued his job at the DBF and enjoyed developing new skills.
DuWayne loved the outdoors and especially snowmobiling, motorcycling and fast cars. He was most at home in his garage tinkering with engines or fixing things to make them run. He had a love for animals, caring for stray cats and dogs, and at one time even a pet pig. He enjoyed raising his sons and could not have been prouder of who they've become.
Although in later years DuWayne struggled with addiction, he loved his family deeply and held steadfast to his faith. He had a huge heart, often caring for others even before himself. His family and friends will remember him for his sense of caring, bright smile, quick wit and the humor he found in everyday life. He leaves behind a priceless collection of memories his loved ones hold dear.
DuWayne was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Otto; stepfather, Roy Bessel; grandparents Harold and Florence Otto and Carl and Mayme Thaemert; former brother-in-law and close friend Bob Zabel.
DuWayne is survived by his loving family: sons Benjamin Otto of Waconia, MN, Patrick Otto of Aurora, CO; grandchildren Kaylee (13), Brayden (11) and Braxton (7) Otto; mother Virginia Bessel of Belle Plaine; brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis (Karen) Otto of Norwood-Young America, Kevin (Dawn) Otto of Belle Plaine, Leland Otto of Waconia; sister and brother-in-law Janet (Otto) and Todd Machin of Easton; life-long friend and support Karen Otto of Waconia; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers are Ben Otto, Pat Otto, Kaylee Otto, Brayden Otto, Dennis Otto, Kevin Otto and Steve Otto. Honorary casket bearers are Braxton Otto and Janet Otto.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
