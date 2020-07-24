Duwayne H. Schmitz

Duwayne Henry Schmitz, age 86 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952.442.2121, www.johnsonfh.com.

