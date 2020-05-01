DuWayne H. Schmitz

DuWayne Schmitz, 86 of Norwood Young America, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bongards. A private, family graveside service held. Special thanks to my grandchildren for taking me to my final resting place. Pallbearers: Steve Volby, Jeff Rolf, Brent Rolf, Ryan Schmitz, Tony Heisler, John Nafus, Zach Solberg, Jarid Schmidt. Honorary Pallbearers: Tina Volby, Jackie Nafus, Jessica Solberg, Megan Schmidt, Stephanie Heisler, Kaylee Erickson. DuWayne was born in Bongards, MN on February 8, 1934, son of Oscar and Agnes Schmitz. He was baptized by Rev. Julius Bergankamp in April of 1934 at St. John’s UCC, Bongards and confirmed at St. John’s UCC, Bongards by Rev. Opperman in 1947. He attended Country Schools District 28 and District 58 through 8th grade. He then attended Central High School in Norwood and graduated in 1952. On January 29, 1953, he was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Sauter at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Hamburg by Rev. Otto Vriesen. He and his wife, Shirley, were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family was the great joy of his life – he was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a nickname of Grandpa Wayne. Through his life, he was employed by Yetzers Funeral Home of Waconia, Bongards Creameries and drove school bus for Central Schools for 47 years picking up several generations of children. He also had his own milk can route delivering to Bongards Creameries. In 1962, he purchased his grandfather Henry’s farm in Bongards, was a dairy and crop farmer there for many years and continued to live there until his death. He loved the outdoors and took pride in keeping the lawns at their home looking trimmed. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, spending many of these trips with his children and grandchildren. These are memories they will cherish forever. He also loved a great game of Sheephead, loved to travel and spend time going out and about with his wife, Shirley. He was a member of the Harmonaires chorus for 25 years and on the Carver County Fair Board for 30 years. He was a member of St. John’s UCC, Bongards for his entire life and was active through the years holding various positions on the board. He belonged to the church choir all his life sharing his beautiful tenor voice with our church congregation. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Agnes Schmitz; his in-laws, Paul and Elsie Sauter. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; their children: Vicki Volby of St. Cloud, MN, Penny Rolf (Alan) of Cologne, MN, Scott Schmitz (Brenda) of Norwood Young America, MN, and Karen Erickson (Kevin) of Howard Lake, MN; their grandchildren: Steve Volby, Tina Volby, Jeff Rolf (Abbey), Brent Rolf (special friend Tonya Dill), Ryan Schmitz (Stephanie), Jackie Nafus (John), Jessica Solberg (Zach), and Megan Schmidt (Jarid), Tony Heisler (special friend Andi Stemple), Stephanie Heisler and Kaylee Erickson (special friend Mike Mooney); as well as their great-grandchildren, Max and Alexa Volby, Jackson and Elsie Rolf, Jaidyn Lundstrom, Alexia, Savannah and Amelia Nafus, McKinley and Carter Schmitz, Elijah and James Solberg and Kegan Ostvig; brothers, Dennis Schmitz (Mary Jane), Steven Schmitz (Bonnie); sister, Phyllis Lemke (Howard); brother-in-law, Curtis Sauter (Brenda) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
