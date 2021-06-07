Duane Paul Verch, age 86, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following in the Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau Organist: Rita Luecke Congregational Hymns: “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “Just As I Am,” “Amazing Grace” Military Honors: Edward Born American Legion Post 343, Norwood Young America, Minnesota Honorary Casket Bearer: Great-grandchild: Emmett Boyum Casket Bearers: Ty Boyum, Stacia Boyum, Karissa Dols, Mitchell Dols, Brandon Verch, Hannah Verch Duane Paul Verch was born on September 1, 1934, in Carver, Minnesota. He was the son of Paul and Alma (Jackel) Verch. Duane was baptized as an infant on October 14, 1934, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carver, Minnesota, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on September 18, 1951, by W. P. Kramer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. His confirmation verse was Psalm 27:4. Duane attended grade school in Hopkins, Minnesota and then received his GED. He entered active military service in the United States Army on October 15, 1956, and served his country during peace time. Duane received an Honorable Discharge on October 16, 1958. From October 1958 to October 1962, he served in the Army Reserve where he completed his military service. On June 27, 1959, Duane was united in marriage to Norma Ann Holste at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Duane and Norma made their home in Norwood Young America. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Christine, Dean and Jonathan. Duane and Norma shared over 61 years of marriage. Duane went on to work at the Mobile station in Norwood, the Sugar Beet Factory in Chaska and Tile and Floor Covering in Hopkins. In 1973, he purchased the Furniture & Floor Covering Store in Norwood and named it Verch’s Furniture. In 1979, he moved the business to a new building on Hwy 212, also in Norwood, where he worked out of until he retired and sold the building in 1991. Duane was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Duane enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, gardening, doing some wood working when he was able and traveling. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends. Duane passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 86 years, 8 months, 29 days. Duane is survived by his wife, Norma Verch of Norwood Young America, MN; children, Dean Verch and his wife Paula of Glencoe, MN, Jonathan Verch and his wife Deb of Deerfield, WI; grandchildren, Stacia Boyum and her husband Ty, Karissa Dols, Mitchell Dols, Brandon Verch, Hannah Verch; great-grandchild, Emmett Boyum; sisters-in-law, Mary Verch of Wisconsin, Marlys Verch of Bloomington, MN, Betty Rudolph of Washington, Verna Fritz of Chaska, MN, Eunice Holste of Illinois; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alma Verch; daughter, Christine Dols and her husband Tim; siblings, Clarice Harmsen, Elroy Verch, Virgil Verch; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen Eickelberg and her husband Ike Eickelberg, Sr., Don Holste, John Rudolph. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
