Duane H. Schneewind

Duane H. Schneewind, age 79, of Cologne passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial Service Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Scott Siefert as officiant. Gathering of family and friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Bongards.

