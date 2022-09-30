Duane H. Schneewind, age 79, of Cologne passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence.
Memorial Service Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Scott Siefert as officiant. Gathering of family and friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Bongards.
Early on, Duane had a passion for semis and trucks. Following in his Dad (Herbert)'s footsteps, he along with his wife Betty, started a trucking business hauling cattle. He then moved on to hauling bulk tank milk for Hilger's Trucking. He then decided to drive over the road semi for Lester's, Inc. and eventually retired from driving truck.
Duane enjoyed turkey hunting, deer hunting, traveling, camping, and watching the Vikes. His main passion and love, which stood above all, was his Purple Martin colony. He belonged to The Purple Martin Conservation Association for the past 15 years; being responsible for doing his part by helping the Purple Martins flourish once again from being on the threat of extinction.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lillian Schneewind; step-father Grover Wessbecker; sisters Elaine (Harley) Reinitz, Mavis Prinzing; brothers-in-law Ralph Buckentine, Roy Bessel, Melvin Otto; sister-in-law Hazel Otto.
Duane is survived by his loving family: wife Betty; children Russell (Lori) Schneewind of Hamburg, Brenda (Mark) Nystedt of South Haven, Sandra Schneewind of Shakopee; grandchildren Renee (Sean) Siegle, Nolan (Corissa) Schneewind, Nathan Schneewind and friend Raeven Peterson, Ashley (Cody) Peltonen, Josh (Melissa) Nystedt, Aaron Nystedt and fiancée Gina, Cameron Nystedt and friend Asia; great-grandchildren Avery, Evan and Oliver Siegle, Landon, Easton and Lyla Schneewind, Joseph Hindermann and Serena Peltonen, and Owen and Hayes Nystedt; brother-in-law Max Prizing; sisters-in-law Maxine Buckentine, Virginia Bessel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.