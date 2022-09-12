Dr. George D. Crislip

Dr. George D. Crislip, who retired to Estes Park in 1996 and became the first Medical Director/Volunteer Physician for the Salud Family Health Center, died of pneumonia on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Estes Park Health. George was born in Elkins, WV, on September 27, 1939, to George Leroy Crislip and Alberta Bimini (Titus) Crislip.

George received a biology degree at Occidental College and earned his M.D. at the University of California, Irvine. He joined the U.S. Navy in San Diego where he became the Attending Physician for the U.S. Navy Seal Team, Chief Physician on the U.S.S. Pine Island and served for many years on the Vietnam Medical Evac Team.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.