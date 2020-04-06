Dr. Dennis Allan Boileau

Dennis Allan Boileau, age 69, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home, after a courageous 13 year battle with lung cancer. A memorial page will be set up online (Facebook - Dr Dennis Boileau) in lieu of a funeral service because of the restrictions due to Covid 19. A life celebration is planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, send all memorials to the National Cancer Society. Dennis was born June 11, 1950 in Red Oak, Iowa to Leo and Beverly Boileau. He liked to brag that he was born 9 months to the day of his parents wedding. He was raised on the family farm near Henderson, Iowa along with his brother Dave. He graduated from Nishna Valley high school in 1968, and then pursued his dream of becoming a Veterinarian at Iowa State University. Dennis graduated form ISU in 1972 with a teaching degree then in 1980 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Dennis married his wife Jodi Arndt, who he met at Veterinary school on November 1, 1980. The couple made their home in Carver County, Minnesota where they both pursued careers as Veterinarians. They owned and operated Chanhassen Veterinary Clinic in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Dennis and Jodi were blessed with two children, Kathryn Sarah and Andrew David, and one grandchild Carson Klotter. Dennis and Jodi had a hobby farm near Victoria. They had a variety of animals, but especially enjoyed their two Norwegian Fjord horses. Dennis was an avid fisherman and hunter. In earlier years, he enjoyed ski trips to Colorado with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to many countries. Dennis was a very good cook and joked that Jodi would starve if it wasn’t for him. Dennis loved his family, his work and his friends. He was a kind and compassionate Veterinarian. Dennis talked of retiring from practice on his 70th birthday, but had to retire early due to illness. Survivors include his loving wife Jodi Arndt of Chaska, son Andrew Boileau and wife Jessica of Chaska, brother Dave Boileau and wife Shirley Kirschbaum of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, grandson Carson Klotter of Buffalo, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Beverly Boileau and his daughter Kathryn Sarah Boileau. Dennis will be missed by many. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, Minnesota.
