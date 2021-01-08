Douglas M. Ittel, age 73, of New Germany passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in St. Cloud. Funeral Service held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Interment at St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery. Douglas Michael Ittel was born in Waconia, MN on May 2, 1947, the son of Melvin and Esther (Engelen) Ittel. He was baptized on May 18, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with Rev. P. Kramer as officiant. He was confirmed on April 10, 1960 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Louis Wetzel as officiant. On November 1, 1969, Doug was united in marriage to Diane Kassen at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie with Rev. Norman Steinke as officiant. Doug owned and operated his own building contractor company for over 25 years. Doug was an avid outdoorsman...he loved hunting and fishing on his very green boat (aka The Lily Pad). He also enjoyed telling a few tall tales involving both of these interests, which we are still trying to decipher how much was true and how much was a “fish story.” Doug was the ultimate jokester with a quick wit and took great pride in making people laugh. He made a mean venison stew and never missed an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had an artistic side and did a lot of paintings and could tune out an entire room of crazy, noisy grandchildren for a good word find. Doug’s positive attitude was something we all could strive for. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Esther Ittel; sister Bernell Poetz; in-laws Gary Lachermeier, Pete Poetz, Harlan Hilk, Lyle Stock. Doug is survived by his loving family: wife of 51 years Diane; children Kelli (Dan) Osterkamp of Waconia, Chad (Tami) Ittel of Green Isle, Traci Williams of Bloomington, Melissa (Mark) Foster of Delano; grandchildren Shawn Osterkamp, Josh Osterkamp, Carson Osterkamp, Mason Ittel, Kailee Ittel, Jayda Mackenthun, Alexandra Williams, Kai Foster, Brynn Foster; brother Sheldon (Shirley) Ittel of Silver Lake; sister Colleen Ittel and special friend Kevin Tracy of Watertown; sister-in-law Kathleen Hilk of Lester Prairie, LaVonne Stock of Winsted. Casket bearers are Doug’s nephews Brian Ittel, Brad Ittel, Lonnie Lachermeier, Lanny Lachermeier, Brian Hilk, Troy Goede, Ryan Hedtke. A special thank you to Glesener’s Assisted Living for the kind, compassionate care they gave Doug, all these years. Thank you always for keeping him happy and safe. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
