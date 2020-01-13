Dorothy Lucille Meuffels of Waconia passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 97. A celebration of her life will be held at Lake Auburn Moravian Church in Victoria, MN on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation with the family two hours prior to the service at church. She was born October 11, 1922 in Merrill, IA to Hans and Elisabeth Nielsen. On May 11, 1942, she was united in marriage to Earl Raph. This union was blessed with 12 children. On May 13, 1977, Dorothy was united in marriage to Joseph Meuffels, Sr. in Watertown, SD. This union brought five step-children into her life. Dorothy was a long time active member of the Lake Moravian Church in Victoria, MN. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, gardening, baking, and visiting with her family. She made hundreds of quilts for her family and also donated them to the women’s shelter and military overseas. She loved all of the big family get together events. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by family. Survived by eight of her children and their spouses, Janet (Darwin) Zingelman of Ruthton, MN, Donna Legler of Blaine, MN, Lance Preston (son-in-law) of Stevens Point, WI, Joan (Ray) Bast of Hopkins, MN, LeRoy (Rita) Raph of Cologne, MN, Millard (Dorothy) Raph of Excelsior, MN, Kathy (Mike) Pieper of Maple Lake, MN, Karen (Mike) McGuire of Maple Grove, MN, Suzanne (Trent) Burns of New Hope, MN and four step-children; 35 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren; one sister and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; one sister and two brothers; daughter Shirley Knutson; sons Darwin, Larry and Danny Raph; son-in-law Robert Leger; step daughter Carol Wolf; grandchildren Kim Zingelman, Michael Bast and Angela Raph. Memorials given in Dorothy’s memory will be directed to the Lake Auburn Moravian Church. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, MN.
Dorothy L. Meuffels
