Dorothy L. Christianson

Dorothy Lois Christianson was born on August 29, 1925 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Carroll Anderson and Eva Loy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Don; son Steve; brothers Leo, Lloyd, Ozzie; and granddaughter Megan Reich.
Dorothy grew up in Green Bay and worked for Sears in the bookkeeping department after graduating from West High School. She married Donald K. Christianson, the love of her life, on December 7, 1946. Together they enjoyed a loving and overflowing life full of family, friends and activities in Green Bay and Monroe, Wisconsin, Iowa City, Iowa, and Waconia, Minnesota. Her beaming smile and loving heart brought joy into all of her many relationships, activities and involvements, including volunteering at Meals on Wheels, Red Cross Bloodmobiles, Waconia Good Samaritan, Comfort Ministries and lay ministries programs, visiting people in homes, hospitals, nursing homes wherever she lived. Dorothy was an excellent cook and party organizer. Her faith, friendliness and love will continue to shine as an inspiring witness in the lives of many people.
She is survived by her children and spouses Larry and Norma Christianson of Minnetonka, Allen Christianson and Judy Cohen of Portland, Oregon, Carol and Mike Reich of Excelsior; grandchildren and spouses Leif Christianson, Marisa and Mark Dempsey, Andrew and Mary Christianson, Emily Christianson and Adam McDougall, Danielle and Robert Nystrom, Tyler and Kayla Reich; great grandchildren Sam Bach and wife Autumn, Sarah Dempsey, Grace Dempsey, Wesley Christianson, Tomek Sender, Jack Christianson, Darek Sender, Shawn Miskowic, Eli McDougall, Brayden Christianson, Lance Miskowic, Ailie McDougall, Eagan Nystrom, Juliet Schommer, Parker Ward, Jaxon Nystrom; great-great grandchild Charlie Bach; sister-in-law Bev Anderson; and nieces, nephews, and other members of the extended family.
Dorothy died on July 20, 2022 at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia Minnesota.
Funeral service in celebration of her life held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 25 at Waconia Moravian Church, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial at Zoar Moravian Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.