Dorothy Bartels, age 93 of Belle Plaine, passed away on January 7, 2022 at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, at St. John-Assumption Catholic Church in Faxon Township. Msgr. Eugene Lozinski officiated. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine and continued on Thursday morning at the funeral home from 9-10:30 a.m. There was a procession to the church for Mass. Interment immediately followed in the church cemetery.
Dorothy was born in Faxon Township on July 11, 1928 to William and Bridget (Walsh) Fahey. She grew up in Faxon Township and attended Kerry Lake country school. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School at the age of 16. Dorothy worked as a proofreader at West Publishing for several years then left that job to help take care of her younger siblings. On May 12, 1956, she married Merlin W. Bartels at St. John's Catholic Church. Dorothy raised nine children at home, as well as working at Bongard's office and retail store. She was an avid reader and loved cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Dorothy's faith was very important to her. She was active in St. John's parish and taught CCD for many years. Dorothy would always find something positive and kind to say. She lived out the motto- 'If you can't say anything nice, then don't say anything at all.
She is preceded in death by her children, Perry, Tyrone and Annabelle; her husband, Merlin and siblings, Billy, Gene (Mary), Pat (Rosie) Fahey, Eleanor Caneff, Theresa Renne, Ruth (Bill) Effertz.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Merlin (Wilma) of Belle Plaine, MN, Gary (Nancy) of Belle Plaine, MN, Benjamin (Kathy) of Norwood, MN; daughters, Nellie (Paul) Hennen of Cologne, MN, Paula (Brian) Fogarty of Dunnellon, FL, Doreen (Dean) Aldrich of Lester Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Shawn (Ashley), Jason (Charlene), Stacy (Tom Goethke) and Joshua Bartels, Becky (Mike) Silbersack, Jackie (Jeremy) Mullery, Nichole (Stephan) Drees, Kimberly (Michael) Baltus, David, Anthony (Leeah), and Joe Hennen, Kyle, Shanley, Keely and Aislinn Fogarty, Paige (Marcus) Owczarek, Josiah (Maggie), Jadyn and Elijah Aldrich, Natasha Roehl and Nicole (Jon) Anderson; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Theresa) and Roger (Doris) Fahey; sister-in-law, Polly Fahey and brothers-in-law, Jim Caneff and William (Bud) Renne; sister-in-law, Carol (Jim) Moorehouse and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers were her Godchildren: Bridget Solheid, Diane Stier, Jimmy Caneff, Kenny Fahey and Craig Hahn.
