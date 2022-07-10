Dorothy Adeline Ess

Dorothy Adeline (Bleichner) Ess, age 77, formerly of Norwood Young America, MN, died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, 10:30 AM with visitation 9:30-10:30 all at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 412 West Fourth Street, Carver, MN, with Father Tony VanDerLoop presiding. The casketbearers will be Cody Dewitt, Kayla Henkel, April Henkel, Hunter Henkel, R.J. Ess, Wyatt Brink. The burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Carver, MN.
Dorothy was born April 6, 1945 in Carver County, MN, to Clarence and Mary (Schmitt) Bleichner, one of 11 children. She was baptized at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Cologne, and graduated from Waconia High School, Waconia, MN. She married Robert Ess on May 27, 1967 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. They had two children. She was employed at the Chaska Schools as a custodian for 10 years and also cleaned homes for many years. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, four wheeling and spending time at the cabin in Pine County.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (2011), her parents, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Edward Rein, brother-in-law Vernon Heutmaker, brother and sister-in-law Clarence and Diane Bleichner, sister and brother-in-law Katherine and Edward Reed, brother John (Jackie) Bleichner, brother-in-law Elmer Carlson.
She is survived by her children, Jerry (Darlene) Ess of Kilkenny, MN, Nancy (Michael) Henkel of Hamburg; five grandchildren, Cody, Kayla, April, Hunter and Robert "R.J."; sister Marion Heutmaker, brother James Bleichner, brother Thomas Bleichner and special friend Susan Heinen, sister Irene Carlson, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Gary Brink, and sister Patricia Lueck; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.