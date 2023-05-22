Dorothy A. Kelzer

Dorothy Kelzer, age 100, of Chaska passed away on Monday May 15, 2023 at Good Samaritan Center in Waconia surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 am, at St. Victoria Parish Family Historic Church (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.

