Dorlene F. Schneewind, age 88, of Waconia passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021 at the Haven of Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East Second Street) in Waconia, with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Dorlene Frances (Schug) Schneewind was born November 24, 1932, the oldest of seven children, of Wilfred Sr. and Virginia (Beversdorf) Schug in Cologne, MN. She was baptized November 24, 1932 at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Cologne, MN. She was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith June 25, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN. She was married to Leroy Schneewind on May12, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. They had four children, Shirley, Arthur, Ralph and Jeffrey (who died in infancy). Dorlene’s work career included being a nurse’s aide at Nagel Hospital in Waconia, prior to her marriage. She then worked at Gedney Pickle Factory in Chaska, followed by many years at Tonka Toys. She ended her working career at Medallion Kitchens until her retirement. Dorlene enjoyed baking, reading and “putzing” which included a variety of activities. She volunteered at Waconia Food Shelf and also assisted with funeral luncheons at Trinity. Her and Leroy’s best days were spent at their cabin on Lake Minnie Belle. She enjoyed all get-togethers with family and friends and looked forward each year to her Texas grandkid’s visits, at the lake. Dorlene was preceded in death by her husband Leroy; sons Ralph and Jeffrey; parents Wilfred Sr. and Virginia Schug; fathers-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur Schneewind, Hilda and Harvery Thaemert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Delbert (Joyce) Schug, Duane (Mary Louise) Schug, Wilfred Schug Jr., Gerald Meuffels Sr., Roger Feltmann, Ruth Mohrman, Verlan Thaemert, Ellsworth (Lucille) Thaemert, Carol Thaemert and Violet Thaemert. Dorlene is survived by her loving family: daughter Shirley (Curtis) Kroells; son Arthur (Ardie) Schneewind; grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Langston, Justin (Yuricel) Schneewind; great-granddaughter Audrey Langston; step-grandchildren Christy and Bryan; sisters Dolores Meuffels, Elaine Feltmann; brother Allen (Patsy) Schug; sister-in-law Lois (Jim) Hendricks; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald (Phyllis) Schneewind, Robert Mohrman, Lorraine Thaemert, Allan Thaemert, Curtis (Lanette) Thaemert; many nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Casket bearers are Shirley Kroells, Curt Kroells, Arthur Schneewind, Ardie Schneewind, Stephanie Langston, Justin Schneewind. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.