Doreen Emma McCarthy, age 87, formerly of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, December 20,2020 in Buffalo, MN. A private family service is pending. Doreen was born on May 10,1933 in Chatfield, MN, the daughter of Lucian and Dora (Baier) Sanford. She was raised in Chatfield and graduated in the class of 1951. On December 4,1954 she married William R. McCarthy and they spent 62 years together. Doreen loved her 2 daughters, grand-children and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and was an avid fisherwoman. Her other hobbies included singing, reading, gardening and birdwatching. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Lucian and Dora, and in-laws Donald McCarthy and Virginia Meyers. Doreen is survived by her loving family, children, Debbie & Ed Hoseth of Watertown,MN and Julie & David Seitz of Cumberland, WI; grandchildren, Chrissy & Mark Tredray, Kati & Neil Kuhnau, Michael Seitz, Nicole & Eric Mann and 13 great-grandchildren.
