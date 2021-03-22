Doreen Nagel, age 76, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home in Norwood Young America. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau Organist: Rita Luecke Congregational Hymns: “Beautiful Savior,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings” Casket Bearers: Tina and Jeff Latzke, Terri and Travis Ritter, Lisa Lehrke and Shannon Klein, Jeremy and Jenny Latzke, and Brook and Nate Uecker Doreen Ardis Nagel was born on November 22, 1944, in Gaylord, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Ivan and Frieda (Zaske) Nagel. Doreen was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in May of 1959, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, Minnesota. She received her education in Arlington and was a graduate of the Arlington High School Class of 1963. Doreen resided in Arlington and in 1963 she moved to Norwood Young America. Doreen was employed as a waitress at various cafés where she loved interacting with people and families. She was a produce manager at Lehrke’s Foods in Norwood Young America and most recently was employed at Tino’s in Norwood Young America. Doreen was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington and currently a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. She had a strong faith. Doreen was a team member for Relay for Life. Doreen loved spring time and planting flower pots. She enjoyed knitting, seek and find books, doing various craft projects and traveling to Branson. Doreen loved children and always enjoyed joking around with them no matter where she was. Doreen passed away at her home on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home in Norwood Young America at the age of 76 years, 3 months, 21 days. Doreen is survived by her: sister, Karen Nagel of Norwood Young America, MN; cousins, Deb Schreck and her husband Lee of Woodbury, MN, Richard Zaske of Rifle, CO, John Zaske and his wife Roberta of Arlington, MN, Jane Henschel and her husband Kenneth of Glenwood, MN; friend and sister in heart, Elaine Mitsche of Sauk Centre, MN; other special relatives and friends. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Frieda Nagel; grandparents; and cousins. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
