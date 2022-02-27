Donna Mae Schmieg

Donna Mae L. Schmieg, age 82 of Waconia passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Donna was born on June 12, 1939 in Waconia, MN, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Brandenburg) Wiebe and the third eldest of her 13 siblings. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and Confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Chaska, MN. On January 10, 1959, Donna was united in marriage to Leon J. Schmieg at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria, MN.
Donna loved and cared for her family with her whole heart. Her children and grandchildren kept her busy with countless activities, sporting events, and celebrations. She was an immensely proud Grandmother and now Great Grandmother to her two newest blessings, Waverly and Vivian. Donna always put God first and was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia, where she taught religion classes, as well as participated as a eucharist minister for many years. Her passion for helping and serving others particularly children brought her into a career at both St. Joseph Catholic School and then the Waconia School District helping as both a teacher's aide, and later in the school library. In her downtime, she enjoyed coffee visits with her family and friends, going to the casino (with the occasional trips to Las Vegas with Leon), doing puzzles, cheering on her grandchildren in sports, and creating memories with her loved ones. Donna's big heart, cheerful smile, and caring nature will be missed by many.
Donna Mae was preceded in death by her husband Leon; parents Fred and Florence Wiebe; sons-in-law Jeff Geyen, Jerry Buesgens; niece Leslie Schmieg; nephew Mitch Wiebe; sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Lou and Julius Jabs, Florence and Dave Kaufhold, Deborah Wiebe; brother and sister-in-law Don and Phyllis Wiebe; sister-in-law Mary Jane (Jack) Stein; brothers-in-law Bert Schmieg, Allen Schmieg, Bernie Schmieg; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alphonse and Margaret Schmieg.
Donna Mae is survived by her loving family: children Kevin Schmieg of Waconia, Laurie Buesgens of Waconia, Maria (Tom) Willems of Waconia, Lisa (Roch) Whittaker of Waconia, Cathy (Mick) Amundson of Waconia; grandchildren Courtney Johnson, Kari (Luke) Graham, Whitney (Ben) Kortuem, Emily (Jesse) Jaworski, Alex (Whitney) Willems, Roch Whittaker and special friend Tori, Dillon Whittaker, Brady Amundson and special friend Kiersten, Mackenzie Amundson; great-grandchildren Waverly Ann Graham, Vivian Rae Jaworski; brothers Fred (Veronica) Wiebe, Bill (Barb) Wiebe, Bob (Judy) Wiebe, Gary Wiebe, Dick (Naomi) Wiebe, Ron Wiebe, Steve (Sue) Wiebe; sisters Carol (Carl) Wachholz, Judy (Howard) Luedloff; sisters-in-law Eileen (Arnie) Moe, Linda (Wayne) Plekkenphol, Carol Schmieg; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Donna's grandchildren.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.