Donna Mae Fruetel, age 90, of Norwood Young America passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Donna Mae Bergmann was born on July 17, 1930 in Hamburg, MN, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Arlt) Bergmann. She was baptized on July 27, 1930 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg with Rev. H.J. Bowman as officiant. She confirmed her faith in March, 1945, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg with Rev. L.T. Wohlfiel as officiant. Her confirmation verse was John 3:16. Donna graduated from Central High School in 1949. On September 23, 1950, Donna was united in marriage to William “Bill” Fruetel at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg by Rev. L.T. Wohlfiel. Their 63 year marriage was blessed with four children. Donna was a dedicated and hard-working homemaker. She loved all duties that came with it except cooking. She would often say “dinner will be served at the sound of the smoke alarm.” She was never idle and was always busy with a project whether it was gardening, crocheting, ceramics, painting or knitting. The fruits of her labor were always showered upon her “kiddies.” Many of these items earned her “Grand Champion” awards at the County and State fairs. Donna was also a member of the Fire Department Auxiliary, lead the local 4-H Club, was a Scout Den Mother and spent many hours volunteering at her church. Donna’s greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted wife who adored being at her husband’s side. They were inseparable and did everything together including hunting, fishing, taking trips, and family vacations. She also delighted in spending time with friends and she and Bill took many trips with them. Her children and grandchildren were the world to her. She loved sharing holiday meals with her family and held dear their visits to Pelican Lake in the summer and to Phoenix, AZ in the winter. Donna always had a pleasant demeanor who loved to joke around. Her love of others and zeal for life left a permanent mark in the hearts of all who knew her. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Bill Fruetel; parents Walter and Esther Bergmann; son-in-law Bill Salden; father-in-law and mother-in-law William Sr. and Erna Fruetel. Also preceded by many other relatives and friends. Donna is survived by her loving family: daughters Vicki (Pat) Kelser of Bongards, Dawn Salden of Cologne, Chris (Paul) Vos of Henderson; son Steven (Gary Orians) Fruetel of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren John “JP” (Tammy) Kelser, Rachel (Chris) Barlau, Heather (Dave) Kurtz, Megan (Patrick) Thompson; step-grandchildren Chris Miller, Brenda (Ron) Maglott, Jesse Vos, Alex Vos; great-grandchildren Lakely, Hazel, Baylor and Wyatt Thompson; sisters Betty Wroge, Patty Ortloff. Donna is also survived by step-great grandchildren, step-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Family Wishes. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
