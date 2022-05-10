Donna E. Christensen

Donna, age 92, born January 6, 1930 of Spring Park, passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends.
Donna lived a full and long life over the last 92 years often being coined as "Grandma Donna." She enjoyed shopping, treated her animals like children, had a heart of gold, and a strong spirit—we liked to call her our Sassy Spitfire.
Preceded in death by her parents, mother Lila Grace Smith and father Robert J. Henderson; brother, Jack (Betty) Henderson; sister, Shirley (Don) Smith; sons, Chuck and Thomas Christensen; father of her children, Donald Christensen; and grandson, Aaron Luebke.
Survived by her children, Terry (Julie Vitta) Christensen, Lori (Dale) Luebke, and Todd (Janet Stutz) Christensen, LuAnn (John Carroll) Christensen; grandchildren, Stephanie Walters, Kelli Christensen, Katelyn Christensen, Kourtney (Ryan) Weidner, Kyle (MJ) Christensen, Blake (Lexi) Christensen, and Terry Lee (Meredith) Christensen; great grandchildren, Aiden Luebke, Carter Walters, Kendyll, Keelin, and Kylie Plummer, and Leah Christensen, Blake Weidner; plus many other relatives and numerous friends.
A Memorial service will be held May 21 at 11:00am at Presbyterian Homes, 4515 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, MN 55384 in the Chapel.
