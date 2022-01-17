Donald W. Zellmann Sr., age 86 of Norwood Young America, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation Thursday 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Donald William Zellmann was born August 14, 1935 in Camden Township of Carver County, the son of Fred and Anna Mary (Klancke) Zellmann. Donald was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America. He attended St. John's Lutheran School and was a graduate of the Central High School. Donald was united in marriage with Elaine E. Bessel on June 4, 1959 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. This union was blessed with sons Donald Jr., Mark, Kenneth, Allan, Daniel and Leon.
Donald, along with his wife Elaine operated a farm in Camden Township. He loved to work and took pride in a job well done. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards. He was a joke teller and read the newspaper daily. One of Donald's favorite things was to take long drives looking at the countryside, and then to comment on the crops and if a row was missed.
Donald cherished time with family, especially his grandchildren. His faith and daily prayer were very important to him. Donald was known for asking "what are we going to do today," because he was happiest when busy. His honest, content and cheerful nature will be missed by many.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Anna Zellmann; brother Curtis (Dorothy) Zellmann; sister Darleen (Harry) Pawelk.
Donald is survived by his loving family: wife Elaine Zellmann; children Donald Zellmann Jr. of Norwood Young America, Mark Zellmann of Norwood Young America, Kenneth Zellmann of Shakopee, Allan Zellmann of Norwood Young America, Daniel Zellmann of Chaska, Leon (Taaya) Zellmann of New Germany; grandchildren Nathan Zellmann, Matthew Zellmann, Aaron Zellmann, Zachary (Kristin) Zellmann, Alex Zellmann, Jera Zellmann, Jack Zellmann; great grandchild Zaidin Zellmann; brothers Clarence (Darlene) Zellmann of Norwood Young America, Clifford (Delphine) Zellmann of Norwood Young America; brother-in-law Lesley Bessel of Belle Plaine.
Serving as casket bearers: Nathan Zellmann, Matthew Zellmann, Aaron Zellmann, Zachary Zellmann, Alex Zellmann, Jera Zellmann, Jack Zellmann, Zaidin Zellmann.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
