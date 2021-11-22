Donald R. Wellnitz, age 74, of Norwood Young America passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his residence.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church (211 Adams St) in New Germany with Vicar Aaron Beckman as officiant. Visitation held Monday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Donald Roger Wellnitz was born January 28, 1947 in Milbank, SD the son of Ralph and Allkie (Blum) Wellnitz. He attended a country school in Grant County, SD. On March 16, 1947 he was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Albee, SD. He was confirmed August 13, 1961 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Alban Township, SD. On April 20, 1968 Donald was united in marriage to Carol (Anderson) Wellnitz in Deering, ND. He was drafted into the army two months later. Donnie spent most of the time in Germany where Carol was able to go with him. Into this union two sons were born Todd in 1970 and Scott in 1972.
In 1975, Donnie and Carol purchased a home in New Germany and spent most of their lives there. Donnie worked for Spings Inc. for 52 years. He was on the fire department for 19 years, the city council for many years and also served on the finance committee at church. Donnie played softball on the old-timers team for many years. He enjoyed playing cards and loved going up north to Gordy and Millie's cabin. He found joy in fishing not only with his friends but also with his kids and grandkids. One of his favorite past times was feeding and watching the birds. Donnie was a guy who could fix anything from electrical, to plumbing, to fixing cars and many other things. Donnie especially loved his five grandkids and loved teasing them while playing cards. He delighted in volunteering to help people. He said "If I can do it, I will!" All of Donnie's nieces and nephews were also very special to him. Everyone who has contacted us said Donnie was one of the kindest, nicest men they had ever met. We are so proud to have him as a husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone. He will be dearly missed by all.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Allkie Wellnitz; brothers Richard Wellnitz, Dale Wellnitz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur (Minona) Anderson; sisters-in-law Violet, Donna, Bonnie.
Donald is survived by his loving family: wife Carol; sons Todd (Heidi) Wellnitz of Waconia, Scott (Kimbra) Wellnitz of Buckeye, AZ; grandchildren Gavin Wellnitz, Mason Wellnitz, Breckin Wellnitz, Ryker Wellnitz, Phoebi Wellnitz; brothers Arnold (Sharon) Wellnitz of Milbank, SD, Earl (Marlys) Wellnitz of Greeley, CO; sister Joyce (Floyd) Hermans of Milbank, SD; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marge Wellnitz of Milbank, SD, Sandy Wellnitz of Millbank, SD, Alden (Bev) Anderson of New Hampshire, Jeannette (Judd) Orff of Stillwater; uncle Gene Wellnitz of Watertown, SD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
