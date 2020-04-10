Donald Leonard Van Sloun, age 94, of Belle Plaine, MN, formerly of Chaska, MN, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Kingsway Retirement Home in Belle Plaine, MN. There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, MN, at a later date. Information will be given when dates and times are confirmed. Donald was born and raised on the family farm in Chaska, MN, one of four children to Jacob and Ida (Derhaag) Van Sloun. On May 25, 1948, he married Jeanette LaTour at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had four children. He farmed until 1963 and worked for Diethelm Construction, Victoria. He also worked at American Crystal Sugar in Chaska and did his own cabinet work. He retired as a custodian in 1991 after 23 years at Chanhassen Elementary in Chanhassen, MN, and then worked part-time at True Value Hardware in Chaska. Don was a caring, giving man with a generous heart. He had a smile for everyone and was always willing to help anyone who needed his time and talents. He did a lot of general repair and building for Guardian Angels Church over the years. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, Polka music, fishing and traveling. He took pleasure in maintaining his home and enormous yard. Don is an organ donor who will continue to give so that others can benefit. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Allen; sister and brother in-law, Rose and Lambert Hennen; brother-in-law, Ron Hennen; sister-in-law, Rita Van Sloun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Erbin and Blanche LaTour (Bessel), Willie and Betty LaTour. Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Dale (Nancy) of Chaska, Kathy (Paul) Kelzer of St. Louis Park, Karen (Gary) Jeurissen of Chaska; seven grandchildren, Shane (Ruth) Van Sloun, Chet (Cheri) Van Sloun, Sara (Adam) Wyse, Laura Kelzer, Selena (Patrick) Kes, Zeb (Tina) Jeurissen, Cassi (Troy) Nelson; 17 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Chase, Hailey, Elin, Thea, Jori, Adria, Addison, Avery, Carson, Aly, Belle, Chandra, Kylee, Emily, Jacob and Alex; brother, Norman Van Sloun of Orono; sister, Marian Hennen of Belle Plaine; brother-in-law, Les Bessel of Belle Plaine; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137
