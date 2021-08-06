Donald Leonard Van Sloun, age 94, of Belle Plaine, MN, formerly of Chaska, MN, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Kingsway Retirement Home in Belle Plaine, MN. With restrictions in place at the time of Don’s death, a service was not held. To honor Don as he deserves, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 – 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, MN. Inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska, with a lunch to follow. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Allen; sister and brother in-law, Rose and Lambert Hennen; brother-in-law, Ron Hennen; sister-in-law, Rita Van Sloun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Erbin and Blanche LaTour (Bessel), Willie and Betty LaTour. Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Dale (Nancy) of Chaska, Kathy (Paul) Kelzer of St. Louis Park, Karen (Gary) Jeurissen of Chaska; seven grandchildren, Shane (Ruth) Van Sloun, Chet (Cheri) Van Sloun, Sara (Adam) Wyse, Laura Kelzer, Selena (Patrick) Kes, Zeb (Tina) Jeurissen, Cassi (Troy) Nelson; 17 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Chase, Hailey, Elin, Thea, Jori, Adria, Addison, Avery, Carson, Aly, Belle, Chandra, Kylee, Emily, Jacob and Alex; brother, Norman Van Sloun of Orono; sister, Marian Hennen of Belle Plaine; brother-in-law, Les Bessel of Belle Plaine; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.