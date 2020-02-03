Donald K. Karels

Donald Karels age 83 of Waconia died Saturday February 1, 2020 at Auburn Manor in Waconia. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Parkway N.) in Waconia with Rev. Dale Peterson as officiant. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia and also Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery. Donald Kenneth Karels was born July 27, 1936 in New Germany the son of Leonard and Irene Karels. Don had worked as a farmhand prior to enlisting in the United States Army where he served his country until earning a Honorable Discharge. Don was united in marriage with Joanne Schmakel on September 26, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. John Stehr. This union was blessed with children Ricky, Ann and Todd. Don had worked at Mill City Plywood followed by being a machinist at Eaton Corporation, which he retired from. In retirement Don stayed busy helping neighbors with snow removal and lawn mowing. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, listening to Old Tyme music and a relaxing drive around town and in the country. Don also enjoyed reading the daily paper and farm magazines. Don cherished the time spent with his family and welcomed every opportunity to be his grandchildrens shuttle driver. He’ll be remembered as being a caring and content man who had a spirited nature. Don is preceded in death by his wife Joanne Karels; daughter Ann Anacker; parents Leonard and Irene Karels; sister Donna Sluka; brother and sister-in-law Francis and Shirley Karels; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter T. and Alvina Schmakel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gloria Karels ,Carol Karels, Marlene “Molly” McPadden,Lois Winckel, infant Bertha Schmakel, Walter Schmakel Jr., Larry Schmakel, Neil Schmakel, Vera Dressel. Don is survived by his loving family: sons and daughters-in-law Ricky and Patty Karels of Waconia, Todd and Kristen Karels of Norwood Young America; son-in-law Rod Anacker and wife Bobbi; grandchildren Mitchell Karels and wife Sarah, Erica Karels, Casey Karels and wife Ashley, Anna Karels, Isabela Karels, Allie Anacker, Emma Anacker; great grandchildren Ethan and Lane Karels; brothers Charles Karels, Roger Karels, James Karels; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth and Charles Bussey, Carol and Keith Mohrbacher; brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law Marvin Sluka, Wallace Dressel, Sharon Pearson, Charles and Marlene Schmakel, Ken and Alyce Schmakel, Dale and Faith Schmakel, LeRoy and Penny Schmakel, Gary McPadden, Nancy Schmakel, Deloris Schmakel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Donald K. Karels
