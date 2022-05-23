Donald G. Schuler, age 77 of Waconia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends at the church Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Don's greatest pride and joy were his children Chad, Bryan and Angela, as well as his grandchildren and the recent addition of his great grandson, Cameron. He enjoyed the simple things in life including driving around in his pick-up, especially with his best friend and brother, David. He continued this tradition after David passed and when his weakening heart would no longer allow him to drive, he switched to a 4-wheel scooter. He spent countless hours riding throughout the city of Waconia, keeping tabs on his friends and family, while making new friends along the way. He also enjoyed his coffee time with the guys at McDonalds, fishing, growing his prized vegetables and traveling near and far with Mary and his family and friends. Never one to pay more than necessary for anything, he loved sharing his latest "great deal" with anyone who would listen.
We are so grateful for our friends and family, who supported us during this journey. We would especially like to thank Ty Harrison and Christina Ische of Minneapolis Heart, who worked tirelessly these past three years to keep Don's health stable enough to remain at home. We would also like to thank Ridgeview Hospice for their dedicated support and care of Don during his last week at home.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Evelyn Schuler; son Chad; brothers Roger Schuler, David Schuler, Dennis Schuler; sister Sharon Donovan; sister-in-law Karen Schuler; sister-in-law JoAnne Shirley; brother-in-law Steve Hucky.
Donald is survived by his loving family: wife Mary; children Bryan (Amy) Schuler of Excelsior, Angela (Nathan) Tellers of Minnetrista; former partner of son Chad, Michelle Sweeney; former spouse of son Chad, Yvette Rutt; grandchildren Brittni (Joe) Kuduk, Drew Schuler, George Schuler, Henry Schuler, Reagan Tellers, Lauren Tellers; great-grandchild Cameron Kuduk; step-grandchildren, Anthony (Faalaa) Torres, Andy Torres; step-great-grandchildren, Greyson, Korbyn, Harlan; brother Larry (Fran) Schuler of Waconia; sister Audrey (Dean) Geiger of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Schuler of Waconia, Donna Schuler of St. Bonifacius, Lynn Wachholz (partner Mike Tordoff) of Waconia, Barb (Paul) Simons of Glencoe, Dave (Pam) Hucky of Waconia, Ed Shirley of St. Bonifacius; along with many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and families.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
