Donald Duane Hagen

Donald Hagen, age 88, of Howard Lake passed away July 7, 2020 at The Lodge in Howard Lake, Minnesota. He was born on May 21, 1932 on the Dawson farm in Union County near Alcester, South Dakota to Noble and Marie (Henderson) Hagen. Don was baptized on June 26, 1932 and confirmed May 24, 1947 at Nathanael Evangelical Lutheran Church. His family moved to Bishop, California in 1938 and returned to farm near Hudson, SD in 1943. Don attended West Branch District #20 country school in Lincoln County, SD. Don graduated from Hudson High School in 1952. He joined the Air Force and volunteered for overseas duty. He trained in Texas and Illinois and was sent to Japan as part of the 48th Air Rescue Squadron in support of the Korean War. Following his service Don moved to Minneapolis, MN and attended the Dunwoody Institute. He worked for the City of Minneapolis as a maintenance worker. He continued in that position for 31 years. On August 8, 1970, Don was united in marriage to Joyce Peterson at Lyndale Lutheran Church in Maple Plain, MN. They moved to a hobby farm near Watertown, MN where they farmed and raised their daughters. In retirement Don and Joyce moved to Howard Lake, MN. They spent many winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Don was an active member of Lyndale Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, MN. Don loved to travel. He spent his vacation time driving his family across much of the United States visiting family members and seeing various sights. In retirement he and Joyce traveled to Hawaii and Alaska as well as Europe. He enjoyed the scenery, history, and meeting new people everywhere he went. He also liked to fish. He ice fished on Leech Lake in the winter and fished various lakes and the Missouri River in the summer. Survived by daughters Felicia Croy of Chatsworth, GA, Wendy Bittner of Breezy Point, MN, Roxanne (Shane) Ruffenach of Wilmot, SD, Misty Hagen of Jordan, MN, grandchildren Samantha Bittner, Britta Bittner, Isaac Ruffenach, Amanda Ruffenach, Jonah Ruffenach, Lucy Herrera, sisters Charlotte Stowman of Vadnais Heights, MN, Janice Kruse of Lakewood, CA, brother Stanley Hagen of Alexandria, MN. Preceded in death by wife Joyce Hagen and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake with visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake www.swansonpeterson.com 320-543-3401
