Donald “Donny” Walter Lange, age 72 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born August 15, 1948 to Walter and Lydia (Lemmerman) Lange in Watertown, Minnesota. Donny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was united in marriage to Renee C. Sexton on June 7, 1969. Together they had three children: Alan, Lori, and Gregory. Donny and Renee made their home in rural Watertown, where they lived throughout their 51 years of marriage. Donny “built” his career in construction, first owning L&I Contracting and then Lange Contracting; and his meticulous handiwork can be seen throughout the area. Donny loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He took every opportunity he had to introduce his children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and friends to hunting and fishing. Hunting trips to the deer shack and summer vacations to fishing resorts on Steamboat Lake and Cass Lake were occasions that Donny looked forward to each year. Not only was this because he could spend time doing what he loved, but also because he genuinely cherished his time with family and friends. Donny’s memory will live on for years to come each and every time those who were touched by his guidance have a successful hunting or fishing experience. Donny was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lydia Lange; father-in-law Marvin Sexton; siblings Dolores (Art) Adickes, Vera (Leo) Roy, Clifford Lange, Erhard Lange, Melvin (Arlene) Lange, and Malvina (Gordon) Dalbec; brother-in-law Jon F. Hanson; nieces Wendy Stieve and Heather Helmbrecht; and nephews Mark Lange and David Roy. He is survived by his wife Renee; children Alan (Jenifer) Lange, Lori (Ted) Fasching, and Gregory (Jenna) Lange; grandchildren Nicolas (Olivia) Engel, Aleah Lange, Jackson Lange, Connor Fasching, Cole Lange, Trevor Lange, and Ryan Lange; sister Yvonne Lange; mother-in-law Ardis Sexton; sisters-in-law Beverly Lange, Jeanne (Rod) Pettit, Ann Sexton, Debra Hanson, and Kathy (Gary) Vorlicky; brothers-in-law Mike (Glori) Sexton, Jim (Theresa) Sexton, and Pat (Connie) Sexton; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends will take place in the church from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Private inurnment will be in the church cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements made by Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
