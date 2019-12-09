Donald L. Blackketter, age 88 of Watertown, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was born on September 8, 1931 in Hollywood Township, Minnesota to Archie and Grace (Campbell) Blackketter. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at Porkchop Hill. For his service, he received two Bronze Stars, a Combat Infantry Badge, the National Defense Medal and several Korean Service Medals. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Don was a lifelong farmer in Watertown Township. Besides farming, Don worked for Culligan, drove school bus and other truck driving jobs. Don was a member of the Watertown American Legion Post #121 and Waconia VFW Post #5462. He was also a member of the Waverly Council of Knights of Columbus. Don enjoyed fishing and taking gambling trips. Don was preceded in death by his first wife Georgia (Motzko) and second wife Lonnie (Herdt); parents Archie and Grace; brothers Ed and Leo. He is survived by his children Robert (Jaime) and Patricia; grandchildren Travis, Kelly, Bradley, Nicole, Amanda, Rachel, Justin, Keagan, Calla, Kaiman, Kieran and Camille; great-grandchildren Jordan, Leila, Avri, Marianna and Ivrick; sisters-in-law Luverne Blackketter and Joanne Cebulla; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. with a 3:45 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at the Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Visitation continues Thursday, 10-11 a.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.