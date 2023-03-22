Donald Joe Ahrndt, age 68 of Alexandria, passed away on February 19, 2023 at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud.
Interment will be on May 26 at Fort Snelling.
Don was born in Swift County on October 6, 1954 to Orin and Laurel (Wells) Ahrndt. He graduated from Benson High School in 1972. In June 1972, he joined the Army at Ft Benjamin Harrison, Indiana and later transferred to Ft Richardson, Alaska where he loved to salmon fish. He was Honorably Discharged in 1980. Don worked as a Computer Programmer/System Analyst and after retirement, worked part time at Harbor Freight in Alexandria. He met his partner, Cathryn Fahey in 1987 and in 1990 was blessed by the birth of their son, Donald Joe Fahey-Ahrndt.
Don loved spending time with his family, especially watching the grandkids. You would find him at the family cabin, fishing, riding jet skis, spending time with his dog and sitting around the campfire. He enjoyed making gelato with his granddaughter, lefsa with his daughter-in-law and peanut brittle with his aunt. He loved going to Bingo with his cabin friends and was always up for a trip to the casino. To Don, idle time was wasted time, so he always had a side project or two going on. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he would figure something out.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Ernest and Edna (Guse) Ahrndt and Amos and Mabel (Wentler) Wells and his nephew Trevor Ahrndt.
Don is survived by his partner Cathy; his son DJ (Kayla); grandchildren Kate and Theo; brothers Orin (Deb), Wayne (Donna), Tim, Rodney and Jason; aunts Barb Schluter, JoAnn Tucholke, Donna Ahrndt, Linda Ahrndt, Lavonne Brosowski and Judy Beguin; uncle David (Barbara) Ahrndt; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
