Donald "Digger" A. Schneewind

Donald “Digger” Arthur Schneewind, age 81, of Cologne, now rests with his eternal Savior. Don passed away peacefully September 7, 2021. A Funeral Service held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Phil Wagner as officiant. Visitation held Thursday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and Friday one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Donald was born September 28, 1939 in his Laketown Township home near Steiger Lake, son of Arthur and Hilda (Brueggemeier) Schneewind. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Ann Stehr, on August 27, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Don is survived by his children and their spouses: Cynthia Ann Hormann (Rev. David) of Winsted MN, Pamela Kay Bierbaum (Timothy) of Shawano WI, Randall Scott Schneewind (Katherine) of Excelsior MN, and Jennifer Lynn Cislo (Randy) of Boca Raton, FL; his grandchildren: Zacharie Hormann, Matthew Hormann (Jill), Katelyn Zydowsky (Kevin), Brooke McNatt (Tyler), Nickoly Bierbaum, Jonah Cislo, Jeremy Cislo, Remington Wirth, and Fayth “Schnickelfritz” Bierbaum; and great-grandchildren: Mason Zydowsky, Owen Hormann, and Amara Zydowsky. Also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Mohrman, Harriet and Rev. Myron Sordahl, John and Kathy Stehr, Richard and Diane Stehr and Rev. Ronald and Gloria Stehr and many loved and cherished nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by parents: Arthur Schneewind, Hilda and stepfather Harvey Thaemert; father and mother-in-law: Rev. John W. and Martha Stehr; brother: LeRoy Schneewind and wife Dorlene Schneewind; sister: Ruth Mohrman; sister-in-law: Janet Stehr; nephew: Ralph Schneewind; step brothers: Verlon Thaemert and Ellsworth Thaemert. Don attended Trinity Lutheran School in Waconia, MN and was confirmed in 1954. He attended Waconia High School and was involved in football and wrestling. He graduated in 1957 and attended Concordia St. Paul and worked as a machinist. He “hated piano” and his girlfriend (now wife) “didn’t want to marry a pastor or teacher,” so he enlisted in the Air Force in 1959. After completing his training in IL, he was stationed at Castle AFB in Merced, CA as an ‘Over 4’ aircraft mechanic. He was married and had his first child while stationed in California. His stay was extended because of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Don reenlisted and was transferred to Andrews AFB Maryland in 1965 where he worked for the joint Chief of Staff as Airman 1st Class Staff Sargent. Don left Maryland in 1968 with an honorable discharge to return to live on the Schneewind farm in Cologne, MN. From 1968 to 1981 Don continued to raise his family in the ‘land of milk and honey.’ He hauled milk for Bongard’s Creamery and learned apiary science. In 1981, he took on his Uncle Harold Schneewind’s excavation business and worked doing septic and perc design, as well as grave digger, until 1996 when Don was in a car accident that shattered his heel and forced him into early retirement. Don was a lifelong faithful servant. His hobbies focused on his church involvement as trustee, president, board of education, building chairman, Meals on Wheels, and he supported Lutheran High School. He was involved in his children’s hobbies and activities, church youth groups, youth softball coach, camping and canoe trips. He sang in the church choir for over 50 years. Favorite moments with family included fishing, hunting, grilling, gardening, woodworking, “fixing,” snowmobiling, plowing, ‘putzing’ and teaching others how to maintain vehicles. Don was athletic and an active outdoorsman, a hard worker, stubborn, sensitive, loved and respected. He was generous with his time and patient. He was an unwavering role model. He loved his Lord with persistence and his family ferociously. He left countless memories and will be missed by his community, friends and family. We would like to thank all who provided compassionate care at Lakeview Clinic, Ridgeview, Fairview Heart Clinic and Mayo Health Systems Hospitals in Lake City and The Mayo Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital Rochester. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.