Donald C Kadrie

Lois Ann Matthias, age 82, of Waconia, was escorted by angels to her heavenly home on August 14, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Phil Wagner officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Lois was born on February 26, 1938 in Waconia, the daughter of Werner and Ann (Precht) Thom. She was baptized in March 1938 at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed in 1955 by Pastor Heyne. Her confirmation verse was Philippians 1:2- “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” She valued her Christian education at Trinity Lutheran School throughout her life. She fondly remembered her high school years in Waconia, cheerleading and being crowned homecoming queen. She felt called to go into nursing, and after graduating from the Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis began her work in California. While there, she met and married Alan Matthias, with whom she had 5 children. After starting a family, they moved back to Waconia, where she has lived the past 58 years. While raising her family, she served as a nurse at Waconia Ridgeview Hospital for 38 years. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and served as a befriender, wedding coordinator, member of Altar Guild, Ruth Guild, choir and other volunteer duties. She valued God’s Word and was a participant in many Bible classes, which enriched and strengthened her faith. She believed there was no time off from life as a disciple and that we all have a purpose where He places us. She was a light to many whom she touched in church and the community. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Werner and Ann (Precht) Thom and her sister Yvonne Petersen. Her spirit lives on through her family including children Mark (Pam) Matthias, Ellen (Tom) Sartorius, Ann (John) George, Peter Matthias, Patricia (Brian) Davis; grandchildren Kara Matthias, Maren Matthias, Kai George, Haakon George, Benjamin Davis, Abigail Davis, Jordan Newlon, Adryan Dupre, Alyson Francis; sisters and brothers-in-law Carol and Michael Smith, Mary and Philip Maultby, Don Petersen; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a gift in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, or Mayer Lutheran High School. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
