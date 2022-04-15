Donald C. Herrmann

Donald Herrmann, age 93, of Cologne went to be reunited with Marcy on April 13, 2022. He passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan with his daughters saying their final good-byes.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) in Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Donald Clarence Herrmann was born October 11, 1928 in Minneapolis to Ralph and Hilda (Ortlip) Herrmann. The family moved to their farm in 1930 near Benton church. After the death of his father, farming was in partnership with his brother, Ralph, Jr. They continued farming until 1989, when they auctioned and sold.
Donald served in the army, stationed in College Park, MD. During this time, he married Marceline Kusserow and together they lived out east until he was discharged. They retired from farming and moved to Waconia. After farming, he drove for Koch Bus for 17 years. After full retirement, he took great pleasure in volunteering at Ridgeview hospital for 12 years.
Donald enjoyed music and singing early on. He was a choir member at Zion Lutheran church (life- long member) for close to 80 years. In addition, he joined the Norwood Chorus under the direction of Bill Niebuhr. There, many life-long friendships were made and trips to Europe were accompanied with performances in Germany. Eventually the choir was changed to Singing Friends which he was a member until he physically could no longer participate.
With his move to The Harbor in Norwood and the on-set of Covid 19, a new hobby occurred. During long periods of isolation, coloring became a passion and it is estimated Donald has colored 800+ pages. This filled his hours with self-accomplishments and rewards. It is quite a surprise that the working hands became creative hands.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy of 45 years, his grandson, Brandon, his parents Ralph and Hilda Herrmann, his brother Leroy, in-laws Ernst & Mildred Kusserow, sister-in-laws Gladys Herrmann and Bev Hamm.
He is survived by his daughters Catherine Walden, Lois (Tim) Geyen, his grandchildren Ryan (Sarah) Walden, Brent Walden, Sarah Geyen, Tyler (Rachel) Geyen, Megan (Cody) Yohn, great grandchildren Nora Walden, Harper and Ada Geyen, (and 2 on the way), his brother, Ralph (Joann) Herrmann, sister-in-law, Sue Braun, brother-in-laws Tom (Mary Lou) Kusserow, and Donald Hamm.
Urn Bearers are Don's Grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
