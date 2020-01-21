Donald Arthur Zellmann, age 81 of Arlington, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Glencoe Regional Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle, with Rev. Eric Rapp officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 also at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle, and will continue Friday morning one hour prior to service time at church. Interment will be in the Arlington Public Cemetery. Don was born on December 24, 1938 to Emil and Emma (Terwedo) Zellmann in Watertown, MN. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He attended Dunwoody Institute and became a machinist. He married Beatrice Kern on June 24, 1961 at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. In 1972, they purchased and moved to a farm in Arlington Township, where he farmed for 14 years. He then decided to go back to working as a machinist, and opened up ‘Country Machine and Repair’ on his farm. Don was heavily involved in his church, serving as an Elder and a Trustee. He loved woodworking and watching sports especially the Vikings and the Twins. He enjoyed going to auctions, playing cards with his Army buddies and their spouses, and attending his grandchildren’s events. Don is survived by his wife, Beatrice; son, Nathan (Stacy) Zellmann of Brownton, MN; daughter, Renja (Adam) DeGroff of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren, Alyssa, Taryn, and Peyton Zellmann, and Savannah and Kaitlyn DeGroff; brothers-in-law, Al Olson and Waldemar (Gretta) Kern; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Edward and Lenora Kern; twin sister, Dolores Olson; and brothers-in-law, Warren Kern and Wallace (Darlene) Kern.
Donald A. Zellmann
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Zellmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
