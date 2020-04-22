Don “Harmsy” Allen Harms, age 61 of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Private family visitation was held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America with interment at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Benton Township, Cologne, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Eric Aune. Casket Bearers: Jeremy Pierson, Chad Pierson, Jason Carlson, Scott Lunow, Mark Anhalt, Brad Schrupp. Don Allen Harms was born on December 11, 1958 in Shakopee, Minnesota. He was the son of Clarence Samuel and Virginia Elizabeth (Zumberge) Harms. Don was baptized in the Lutheran faith on December 28, 1958, and received his confirmation on March 26, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cologne, Minnesota. Don received his grade school education at Zion Lutheran School in Cologne, Minnesota, and graduated with the Central High School Class of 1976. On November 28, 1981, Don was united in marriage to Sheila Worm at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, Minnesota. Don and Sheila made their home on the family farm in Norwood Young America. Their marriage was blessed with four daughters, Amber, Tami, Katie and Cara. Don and Sheila shared over 38 years of marriage. Don spent his working career doing masonry work and owning his own company known as Hard Stuff Masonry. He enjoyed trap shooting and hunting. Don loved watching the Minnesota Twins, Nascar and the NYA Cardinals. He also enjoyed touring around in his van looking at crops and a good cruise on his motorcycle. Don was a great papa to his five grandchildren, Aubrey, Brody, Ryder, Brooke and Chase. He loved taking them on Ranger rides and watching them participate in their activities. Don was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in October of 2019. Shortly after his diagnosis, he planned a trip for his family to go to the Minnesota Twins Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida. He fought a short but courageous battle that ended his life too soon. Don passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 61 years, 4 months and 7 days. Blessed be his memory. Don is survived by his: wife, Sheila Harms of Norwood Young America, MN; daughters, Amber Harms of Norwood Young America, MN, Tami Harms and John Fahey of Norwood Young America, MN, Katie Harms of Norwood Young America, MN, Cara Buetow and her husband Jacob of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren, Aubrey Fahey, Brody Fahey, Ryder Fahey, Brooke Buetow, Chase Buetow; siblings, Vickie Carlson of Hamburg, MN, Barb Lunow and her husband Larry of Watertown, MN, Mike Harms and his wife MaryAnn of Norwood Young America, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Doris Worm of Norwood Young America, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Shirl Scott of Waconia, MN, Sandy Pierson and her husband Russell of Glencoe, MN, Shelly Hanes and Kevin McIntosh of Buffalo, MN, Sue Grundahl and her husband Bill of Norwood Young America, MN, Gregg Worm and his wife Terri of Norwood Young America, MN; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Harms; brother-in-law, Keith Carlson; nephew, Brian Grundahl. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
