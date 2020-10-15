Doloris "Tess" O'Neill

Doloris (Nagel) “Tess” O’Neill, age 93 of Henderson, Minnesota died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Comfort First Residence in LeSueur. Due to Covid restrictions, Private family services will be held at the Kolden Funeral Home in LeSueur on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with interment in the Brown Cemetery, Henderson, Minnesota. Koldenfuneralhome.com She was born on September 2, 1927 in Glencoe, Minnesota to William and Augusta (Diehn) Tessmer. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1946. Tess loved to attend dances and often reminisced about good times she had with friends. In 1948 she married Frederick “Bud” W. Nagel, Jr.. They had 10 children before Fred’s sudden death in 1975. Tess continued to raise her children alone until she married Robert “Bud” O’Neill in 1985. She worked various jobs throughout her life including Green Giant, waitressing, ADC, Coachlight Inn and Wagar’s Red Owl. She was a member of Centennial Lutheran Church in Henderson and later Peace Lutheran in Arlington. Tess enjoyed reading, visiting with family and friends, gardening, furniture refinishing, music, collecting antiques and watching her favorite Minnesota teams. Her sense of humor was one of a kind, always with a laugh, smile and gleam in her eye. Tess is survived by her children, Jane (Bob) Hoen, Norwood-Young America; Joe (Ruby) Nagel, Henderson; Wendy Weckworth, Arlington; Tom Nagel, Minneapolis; Steve Nagel, Gaylord; Brian Nagel, Henderson; Tracey (Mike) Spellman, Henderson and Tony Nagel of Henderson. Son-in-law, Ron Neary of St. Peter. 13 Grandchildren; Dan (Deb) Hoen, Tom (Ann) Hoen, Sarah (Adam) Cowell, Matt (Sp. friend Shawna) Nagel, Troy (Kari) Koester, Kristin (Matt) Graham, Kirby (Jamie) Weckworth, Anna (Nick) Willmsen, Erin Neary, Cory Nagel, Alec (Sp. friend Samantha) Spellman, Joshua (Sp. friend, Devin) Spellman, Drew (Sp. friend Aryanna) Spellman. 22 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-Great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Son Gary, daughter Sally Neary, 1 brother and 3 sisters. Arrangement by Kolden Funeral Services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.