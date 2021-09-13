Dolores Ann Meuffels

Dolores A. Meuffels, age 84 of Waconia, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at New Perspectives in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Dolores Ann (Schug) was born September 17, 1936 in Waconia, the daughter of Wilfred and Virginia (Beversdorf) Schug Sr. Dolores was united in marriage with Gerald Meuffels Sr. on August 22, 1955 at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Cologne. This union was blessed with four sons Gerald, Michael, Thomas and Leo. Dolores and Gerald operated a farm in rural Waconia. Later in life, she worked in housekeeping at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia for over 25 years. Upon her retirement, Dolores lived a quiet life, attending church and enjoying drives around the countryside, stopping for her favorite treat of ice cream cones. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed listening to Polka music, crocheting and watching the Minnesota Twins. Dolores will be remembered for her friendly and content nature. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Virginia Schug Sr.; husband Gerald Meuffels Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Anna Meuffels; brothers and sister Delbert (Joyce) Schug, Duane (Mary Louise) Schug, Wilfred Schug Jr., Dorlene (LeRoy) Schneewind; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roger Feltmann, Lucille and Elmer Poppler, Marcella and Wally Poppler, Gebhard Meuffels, Gilbert and Lorraine Meuffels. Dolores is survived by her loving family: sons Gerald Meuffels Jr. and wife Betty of Gaylord, Michael Meuffels and friend Mary Ann Belgarde of Rice, Thomas Meuffels and wife Judy of Waconia, Leo Meuffels and friend Nancy Peterson of Green Isle; grandchildren Greg Meuffels and friend Erin, Michele Caldwell and husband Anthony, Ross Meuffels and wife Jamie, Faith Harren and husband John, Blake Meuffels and friend Ryan, Kateri Belgarde, Dawn Belgarde, Jennifer Hargis and husband Jerry, Jessica Valentine and husband Patrick, Joleen Grashan and friend Alex, Thomas Meuffels and fiancé Fladung; great-grandchildren Katelyn and Ava Meuffels, Eric Wheeler, Reece, Ty and Olivia Caldwell, Sam and Jake Meuffels, Simon and Lilly Harren, Isaac Belgarde, Stephen, Brady and Rily Hargis; sister Elaine Feltmann of Lester Prairie; brother Allen Schug and wife Patsy of Watertown; sister-in-law Lois Hendricks and husband James of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Casket Bearers are Greg Meuffels, Blake Meuffels, Thomas Meuffels, Richard Schug, Tad Feltmann, and Mark Meuffels. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
