Diane L. Steffenson, age 69, of Dassel, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center of Dassel. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Alex Becker as officiant. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, Tuesday, at the church. Diane Linda Steffenson was born March 4, 1951 in Watertown, Minnesota to Delbert and Erna (Schlueter) Schuette. Diane grew up in Mayer, where she attended parochial school at Zion Mayer Lutheran, graduating from Waconia High School with the Class of 1969. She furthered her education at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson with a degree in medical administrative assisting. On August 15, 1970, Diane was united in marriage to Raymond Michael Steffenson at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, Minnesota. They made their home in Howard Lake for five years, moving to Montana in 1975. They returned to Howard Lake for three years prior to settling in rural Dassel in 1983, where they raised their three children. In addition to providing a loving home for her family, Diane worked numerous clerical and healthcare jobs throughout the years. In her spare time, Diane enjoyed reading, making cards, quilting, hiking and being active. Above all, she treasured the time she was able to spend with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond of Dassel; children, Dustin Steffenson of Cary, NC, Amy (Ray) Palermo of Erie, CO, and Laura (Jason) Eastling of Annandale; five adoring grandchildren, Ava and Chase Luoma, Henley, Gradyn, and Rowan Eastling; mother, Erna Schuette of Glencoe; sisters, Jill (Jeff) Borchart of Park Rapids and Donna (Mike) Tellers of Victoria; brothers, Dean (Ann) Schuette of Mayer and John (Theresa) Schuette of Watertown; and many neices, nephews and other family and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Schuette; and her great nephew Liam Meagher. Jill Borchart, Donna Tellers, Dean Schuette and John Schuette will serve as urn bearers. Obituary, Guestbook & Video Tribute online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
331 Harrison St. W.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
331 Harrison St. W.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Prayer Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
7:00PM-7:15PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer Service begins.
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
