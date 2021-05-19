Dennis “Denny” Truempi passed in peace Monday, May 10, 2021 at the age of 85, in Waconia, MN after battling Parkinson’s disease. Denny was born on May 6, 1936 to Fred and Sophie Truempi of Hokah, MN. Denny’s life passion and pride was in building a successful family of businesses under the “Trumpy” brand which included residential home construction, land development, and real estate companies. In his spare time, he loved boating and spent time over the years on his houseboats on the Mississippi River, St. Croix River, and Lake Minnetonka. Later in life, he opted for the convenience of a pontoon on Lake Waconia where he enjoyed sunset rides and birthday parties with his family, friends, and grandchildren. Our dad’s work ethic and attention to detail was over the top. He passed down much wisdom and many great customs, but his passion for success and work ethic are by far his greatest gifts to his children, grandchildren and anyone he touched along the way. Favorite memories are Dairy Queen trips after scrapping out at a job site with my brothers, or later with his grandchildren after youth sports, dance recitals, or just because. Grandpa “D” as we called him, also brought Dairy Queen gift cards to most holiday occasions. Denny is survived by his sons Scott, Brian, and Craig; nine grandchildren John, Mike, Joshua, Elijah, Levi, Hannah, Hugh, Sophia and Ben; and sister Pauline Evans. A celebration of life gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at the Chanhassen American Legion. Private family burial will be held separately at Fort Snelling. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Auburn Home – Waconia. Dad your passion and wisdom will be carried on in our hearts and minds. We love you Dad.
