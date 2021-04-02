Dennis D. Schuler age 83 of St. Bonifacius passed away on Monday March 29, 2021 in St. Louis Park. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday April 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at church. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Dennis was born on April 15, 1937 in St. Bonifacius the son of Lawrence and Evelyn (Weinzierl) Schuler. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. On August 16, 1958 Dennis was united in marriage to Donna Mueller at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Growing up on a farm in St. Bonifacius, Dennis had many chores but not enough to keep him from participating in sporting activities at Watertown High School which included Baseball and Football, where Dennis was named All-Conference Defensive End. Dennis married his High School Sweetheart, Donna, and they settled in a new home in St. Bonifacius. Dennis played baseball with the Town Team alongside his brother Larry and many friends; the team made it to the State tournament in 1959. It did not take long before Dennis and Donna were blessed with 3 children. It is here where Dennis excelled, as he was always a Big Kid at Heart and loved being a dad. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and during the warm Minnesota months he loved fishing, taking the family camping and on road trips throughout the Midwest including visits to many National State Parks, in the western part of the country. A summer ritual included taking his kids to the farm to bale hay with his father and other siblings. Dennis spent his winter's ice fishing and snowmobiling with his family and friends. He spent many hours sledding with his children down the big hill at the farm and taking them ice skating at the Fire Station. Another annual ritual was deer hunting with his lifelong friends for many, many years. The group purchased a hunt shack in Remer, MN where they continued to ‘thin the herd' with their hunting skills. Dennis also loved playing cards (Sheepshead) when family and friends got together, and he often left with a few extra coins in his pocket. Dennis was also active in the St. Bonifacius community where he was a fire fighter for 20+ years and held the role Fire Chief for many of them. He was also active in St Boniface Catholic Church where he would help with special projects and fried some mean chicken for the annual Church Picnic. Dennis loved his Grandkids and would do anything for them. In his retirement years he would be the first one to help-out when someone was sick and unable to go to daycare or school. He enjoyed attending their sporting events, programs at church, school and having them around at family gatherings over the Holidays, Birthdays, and family celebrations. Dennis loved to laugh, and he loved to make people laugh along with the ability of making everyone he met feel very special. He was a special man who will be deeply missed by Donna, his wife of 62 years, family and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Evelyn Schuler; brothers Roger (Karen) Schuler, David Schuler. Dennis is survived by his loving family: wife Donna; children Keith (Lorri) Schuler of Plymouth, Char Stender and special friend Terry Zauhar of Chaska, Mike (Karyn) Schuler of Waconia. Grandchildren Elizabeth (Kyle) Miller, Eric (Hillary) Schuler, Shawn Stender and fiancé Stephanie Monech, Kaitlyn Schuler and special friend Jack Jamison, Madison Schuler. Great-grandchildren Maxwell and Henry Miller, Lucille Schuler. Brothers and sisters Larry (Fran) Schuler of Waconia, Audrey (Dean) Geiger of Waconia, Don (Mary) Schuler of Waconia, Sharon Donovan and special friend Les of Buffalo. Sisters-in-law Linda Schuler of Waconia, Carol Connelly of Plymouth. Nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are his grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
