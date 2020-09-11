Dennis D. Hoese, age 79 of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Service Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. S.W.) in Watertown with Rev. George Morris officiating; visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service at church; interment Watertown Public Cemetery. Dennis was born on January 19, 1941 in Watertown Township, the son of Orvin and Lenora (Lemke) Hoese. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. On June 8, 1963, Dennis was united in marriage to Barbara Truwe at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. Marxhausen. Dennis was the beloved husband to Barbara for 52 years and missed her dearly since her passing 5 years ago. Together they raised six sons on a dairy farm just outside of Watertown. The size of his operation increased as their sons grew toward adult hood. Dennis enjoyed being known as the neighborhood handyman; from welding to chainsaw blade sharpening. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He could be heard saying “don’t buy it, we will build it.” Dennis demonstrated his passion for farming by serving on the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation Board, as well as, the Watertown Co-op Board. He was awarded the County Conservation Farmer of the Year. Not being able to slow down after selling the farm, Dennis worked as a welder until he was 76 years of age. Dennis served as an elder in his church and enjoyed being an usher. His great pride was to raise children who knew how to work hard and go on to raise families of their own. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents Orvin and Lenora Hoese; nephew James Hoese; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gregory and Laura Truwe. Dennis is survived by his loving family: sons and daughters-in-law Joel and Susann Hoese of Watertown, Steven and Debbie Hoese of Watertown, Lyle and Rory Hoese of Norwood, Jay and Carrey Hoese of Silver Lake, Nathan and Julie Hoese of Mayer, Nicholas and Mollie Hoese of Watertown; grandchildren Benjamin (Anna) Hoese, Alexander Hoese and fiancé Katie, Elizabeth Hoese, Alexandra Thorne, Brittany (Nic) Cullen, Brooke Hoese, Jordan Hoese, Hank Hoese, Tyler Hoese, Dalton Hoese, Chase Hoese and fiancée Bailey, Kylie Hoese, Laura Hoese, Blake Hoese, Owen Hoese; great-grandchildren Kayson Hoese, Emma Cullen, Caleb Cullen, Haddie Hoese, Rayna Hoese; brothers and sisters-in-law Loran and Lois Hoese of Watertown, Erland and Linda Hoese of Howard Lake; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol and Roger Allrich of Osceola, WI, Dennis and Sharon Truwe of St. Francis, Gary and Faye Truwe of Indianapolis, IN, Lonna and Dennis Kruschke of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Casket Bearers (sons) Joel Hoese, Steven Hoese, Lyle Hoese, Jay Hoese, Nathan Hoese, Nicholas Hoese. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
