Denise C. Storms, age 65 of Cologne, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Bayside Manor in Gaylord.
Private Service will be held.
Denise was born April 10, 1956 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Charles and Leona (Henning) Parpart. She was baptized April 29, 1956 and confirmed May 17, 1970 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. Denise graduated from Waconia High School, class of 1974. On June 13, 1987, she married the love of her life Allen Storms.
Denise was preceded in death by her husband Allen; parents Charles and Leona Parpart; sister Shirley Parpart; brother Daniel Parpart; nephew Michael Weege; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alois and Rose Storms; brothers-in-law Charles Storms, George Storms, Paul Wickenhauser; sisters-in-law Susan Storms, Kathy Storms.
Denise is survived by her loving family: sister Dianne Weege of Norwood Young America; brother Dave (Sandy) Parpart of Delano; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Cheryl Parpart of Plato, Marie and Kenneth Kirsch of Waconia, Barbara and Mike Morrison of Belle Plaine, Robert Storms of East Union, James and Judy Storms of Cologne, Paul and Jean Storms of East Union, Gerald and Georgia Storms of Waconia, Tony and Sharon Storms of Glencoe, Marlene Storms of Pine City, JoAnn Wickenhauser of Cologne; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers Eric Parpart, John Weege, Jim Solberg, Andrew Templin, Zech Wood, Nick Weege.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
