Deloris F. McPadden

Deloris Fern (Carlson) McPadden, 91, of Waconia, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home with family at her side Sunday, July 5, 2020. Funeral service will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Kristi Lane, Watertown, MN 55388. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. till the time of service at the church. Due to COVID19, food and beverage will not be served and social distancing will be observed. Interment following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown, MN. Deloris was the first born of eight children to Robert and Ellen (Lundquist) Carlson on August 10, 1928 in Hollywood Township, Carver County, Minnesota. Deloris was baptized and then confirmed in 1943 at Gotaholm (Trinity Lutheran Church) in Watertown. She attended Hollywood Township District 48. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. In 1945, Deloris’s mother passed away at the age of 40. Her father insisted the children stay all together at home. She helped raise her siblings. Deloris and James Kenneth McPadden were married on January 5, 1947 at Treasure Island US Naval Base in San Francisco, CA. After his discharge from the service, Jim & Deloris made Watertown their home and raised their four children, Gary, Carol, Barbara and Steven there until the family moved to Salinas, CA in December 1957. Employment changes starting in 1971 resulted in moves to Grants Pass, OR, Salamanca, NY, Lincoln, IL and back to Mayer, MN in 1978. Deloris’s priority was her husband and children. She was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker before working in retail. Church attendance, Sunday School, and Ladies Circles were of upmost importance. Deloris always expressed interest and concern for others. Deloris also enjoyed gardening, dancing, entertaining and listening to Jim playing the concertina at home. She and Jim hosted many family gatherings throughout their 65 years of marriage. Following Jim’s retirement, they enjoyed spending the winters in Salinas, CA with their children and other relatives and friends. Following Jim’s passing in 2012, Deloris lived at Westview Acres and finally at Good Samaritan Waconia. While at Westview Acres for 8 years, she enjoyed residents and staff and participated in social activities. She especially enjoyed when children and others would visit. Her exercise regimen, multiple daily walks, coffee and snack time and being with others brought her much enjoyment. Deloris was preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents Robert & Ellen Carlson; infant sister Deanna Carlson; sisters & brothers-in-law Lorraine & Gerald Strassburg, Jolene & Paul Akins, Loren & Joyce Carlson; brother-in-law Bud Brown; daughter-in-law Marlene “Molly” McPadden; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Esther McPadden; infant sister-in-law Muriel; sister-in-law Jean Hendricks; brother-in-law Dale McPadden. Deloris is survived by her loving family: children Gary McPadden of Avon, MN, Carol McPadden of Salinas, CA, Barbara (Bill) Olea and Steven McPadden (Kathy Larson) of Salinas, CA; granddaughter Amy (Doug) Ash; great-grandchildren Blake, Faith and Lindsay Ash; step-grandchildren Eric Olea and Christina Olea; sister LaVonne Brown of Nashua, NH; brothers and sisters-in-law Robert (Dorothy) Carlson of Colorado Springs, CO, Dean Carlson of Montrose, MN and Marilyn McPadden of Sioux Falls, SD. Deloris also had many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their thanks to the Staff at Westview Acres & Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home and Ridgeview Hospital and Hospice Care. A special thanks to Dr. Helmar Heckel, Campus Chaplain of Good Samaritan Society, Waconia and Dave Hanson, Pastor of Peace Lutheran Church of Watertown. Casket bearers are Jon Carlson, Nate Carlson, Zach Carlson, Noah Carlson, James Sandquist, and Bob McPadden. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home. 952.442.2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.