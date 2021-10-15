Delores E. Dudek, age 92, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (109 Angel Ave NW) in Watertown with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Delores E. (Stein) Dudek was born May 19, 1929 in Mound, MN, the daughter of John and Katherine (Hayes) Stein. On June 5, 1948, Delores was united in marriage to Alvin Dudek at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound, MN.
Delores was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished quilter, completing over 70 quilts. She loved dancing, watching and feeding the birds and trips to the casino. Delores enjoyed the simple pleasures of junk food, chips, pop and a pinch of salt in her beer. Her fondest memories were of traveling to the Czech Republic with her husband Alvin and gathering together with her family.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Dudek; daughter Ann Latham; grandson Christopher Buehl; parents John and Katherine (Hayes) Stein; sisters Nelva Schultz, Juanita Urban.
Delores is survived by her loving family: children Michael Dudek of St. Cloud, Jean (George) Buehl of Watertown, Mark (Loretta) Dudek of Galena, MO, Terrie (Damon) Smith of LaMarque, TX; grandchildren Tracy Esid, Warren (Jesse) Latham, Scott (Janelle) Dudek, Andy (Allison) Dudek, Tiffany (Paul) Shetka, Doug (Alisha) Dudek, Karie Buehl, Angie (Ryan) Hartshorn, Joe (Jackie) Buehl, Jeff (Charlene) Reuben, Holly (Matt) Cammarasana, Nick (Huyn Sun) Dudek, Heidi (Terry) Richards, Katie (Brandon) Rathert, Derek Smith; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Serving as casket bearers are Delores's grandchildren, Warren Latham, Scott Dudek, Joseph Buehl, Derek Smith, Andrew Dudek, and Douglas Dudek.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952- 442- 2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
