Delores "Dee" M. Schmakel

Delores "Dee" Schmakel, age 87 of Waconia, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, February 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St) in Waconia. Visitation held 4-7:00 PM Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, and Monday one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Delores "Dee" M. Luebke was born October 24, 1934 in Watertown, the daughter of August L. and Gertrude M. (Broeckert) Luebke. Dee was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Watertown. On June 26, 1953, Dee was united in marriage with Walter "Sonny" W. Schmakel at St. Peter Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with four children.
Sonny was already serving his country in the United States Army when they were married. The family lived in many areas of the country and Dee was a devoted wife and mother. When Sonny retired from military service, Dee and her husband settled in Waconia. She formed a small business with her husband, WD Services which specialized in fishing hooks, jiggle sticks and bait items.
Dee was very active in the auxiliaries of both the American Legion and VFW. If not found at home, she was most likely at the club taking care of things. She also enjoyed bowling and an occasional trip to the casino. Dee loved to visit and enjoyed sitting down for a cup of coffee. She'll be remembered for her determined nature. Dee was "small, but mighty."
Dee is preceded in death by her husband Walter "Sonny" Schmakel; son Thomas Lee Schmakel; daughter Kathy Schmakel; parents August and Gertrude Luebke; brothers Clarence (Rose Ann) Luebke, Wilbert (Barbara) Luebke, Milton (Joanne) Luebke; sister Verdella "Della" (Richard "Bud") Allenspbach; brother-in-law Kenneth Meuwissen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter T. and Alvina Schmakel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lois (Edgar) Winckel, Charles Schmakel, Kenneth "Shifty" Schmakel, Joanne (Donald) Karels, Vera (Wallace "Wally") Dressel, Marlene "Molly" McPadden, Larry Schmakel, Neil Schmakel, Mary Schmakel, Karen Schmakel.
Dee is survived by her loving family: daughters Debra (Roger) Thompson of Shakopee, Susan (Bruce) Veldey of Indio, CA; grandchildren Alexandra "Alex" Thompson, Nicholas Veldey, Hannah Veldey, Megan (Berkeley) Davis; sister Melinda "Linda" M. Meuwissen of Chaska; brother Alan (Linda) Luebke of Andover; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marlene Schmakel of Waconia, Alyce Schmakel of Waconia, Dale and Faith Schmakel of Bloomington, Sharon Pearson of Golden Valley, Leroy and Penny Schmakel of Waconia, Gary McPadden of Avon, Nancy Schmakel of Waconia; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and Befriends.
Serving as casket bearers Jason Pawelk, Steve Dressel, Mark "Bubba" Schmakel, Mike Schmakel, Ricky Karels, Ryan Schmakel.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
