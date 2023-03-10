Delores Anna Dietel, age 94, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, MN, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy: Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist: Rita Luecke; Congregational Hymns: "I Am Trusting Thee, Lord Jesus," "It Is Well With My Soul," "In Christ Alone"; Casket Bearers: Randy Dietel, Philip Dietel, Cody Dietel, Erik Dietel, Paige Heisman, Brian Garhofer.
Delores Anna Dietel was born on August 20, 1928, in Waconia, MN, the daughter of Herbert and Lillian (Munsch) Rolf. Delores was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. She received her education in Waconia and was a graduate of the Waconia High School Class of 1946.
On July 8, 1950, Delores was united in marriage to Gilbert Dietel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. This marriage was blessed with three children, Pauline, Gordon, and Dale. Delores and Gilbert made their home on the Dietel family farm in Norwood, MN. They shared 46 years of marriage until Gilbert passed away on November 19, 1996.
Delores worked alongside her husband on the farm and had many cherished memories there most especially the summers when her niece, Donna joined in the fun and work with her own children. In addition to farming, she also worked at various restaurants as a waitress and was employed at Young America Corporation for 25 years as a home checker before retiring in 2015. Delores was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America for over 70 years. She enjoyed being a part of the church's Prime-Time Group and volunteering at the church as well as at The Harbor and The Haven Care Centers in Norwood Young America.
Delores enjoyed playing cards and bingo, baking, doing puzzles, reading, and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with and many hours on the phone visiting with friends and family near and far.
Delores is survived by children, Pauline Fruetel-Chism of Minneapolis, MN, Gordon Dietel and his significant other Louann McVeigh of Norwood Young America, MN, Dale Dietel and his wife Peggy McGillis of Waconia, MN; grandchildren, Cody Dietel, Erik Dietel, Paige (Alex) Huisman, Randy Dietel, Philip Dietel; great-grandchild, Gabrielle Huisman; siblings, Orville Rolf and his wife Jackie of Yuma, AZ, Marian Lindbo of Waconia, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lillian Rolf; husband, Gilbert Dietel; great-grandson, Zachary Nusman; brother, Clarence Rolf; parents-in-law, William and Helena Dietel; son-in-law, Charles Chism; daughter-in-law, Audrey Dietel; brother-in-law, Edward Lindbo; sisters-in-law, Valeria Rolf, Barbara Rolf; Gilbert's brothers, sisters, and their spouses.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
