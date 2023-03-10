Delores Anna Dietel

Delores Anna Dietel, age 94, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, MN, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy: Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist: Rita Luecke; Congregational Hymns: "I Am Trusting Thee, Lord Jesus," "It Is Well With My Soul," "In Christ Alone"; Casket Bearers: Randy Dietel, Philip Dietel, Cody Dietel, Erik Dietel, Paige Heisman, Brian Garhofer.

